Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will post $18.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the highest is $18.20 million. Capstone Turbine posted sales of $11.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year sales of $67.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.78 million to $68.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $80.23 million, with estimates ranging from $77.96 million to $82.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstone Turbine.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPST. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Capstone Turbine stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Capstone Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Turbine (CPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.