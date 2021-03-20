Cardano Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002106 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion and approximately $4.64 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.54 or 0.00239360 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002098 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014330 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

