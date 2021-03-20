CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. 1,459,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,021. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $425,513.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,935.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,081.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after acquiring an additional 817,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $63,430,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.