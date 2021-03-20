CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,162 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of CarGurus worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 517,945 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $425,513.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,935.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

