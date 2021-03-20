Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $131.22

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.22 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 123.70 ($1.62). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 29,276 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £120.21 million and a PE ratio of 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.08.

In other Carr’s Group news, insider Neil Austin sold 39,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £49,843.75 ($65,121.18). Also, insider John Worby bought 7,500 shares of Carr’s Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,525 ($12,444.47).

About Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.