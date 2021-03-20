Carry (CRE) Trading 116.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 116.7% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $230.85 million and $281.79 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,861,580,050 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

