Cartesi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.12 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $94.03 million and approximately $14.12 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00460099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00064866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00141199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.92 or 0.00698724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00073137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 298,380,152 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

