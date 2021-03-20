CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report $4.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $15.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.34 million, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

