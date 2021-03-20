Caspian (CSP) Price Reaches $0.0215 on Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 197.9% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $43,094.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

