Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.29. 7,485,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

