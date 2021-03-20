CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Decreased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,374 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CBRE Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 42,575 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in CBRE Group by 52.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $76.74 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.