Ccore (CCO) Achieves Market Cap of $7,761.48

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 94.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market capitalization of $7,761.48 and $48.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.96 or 0.00644757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024556 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033909 BTC.

About Ccore

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.