CCUniverse (UVU) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $17,828.85 and approximately $247.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005941 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000108 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 147.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.