CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $158.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.78.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.