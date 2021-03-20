CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the period. CDW comprises 4.1% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of CDW worth $27,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 39.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 103.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 115,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 22.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,226 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.03. 1,663,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,706. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.78.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

