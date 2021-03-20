CEEK VR Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $164,086.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00051130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.40 or 0.00639375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033755 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.