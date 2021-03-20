Celer Network Market Cap Reaches $345.17 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $345.17 million and $98.80 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.76 or 0.00644009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00069445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024565 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00034071 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,448,112,747 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars.

