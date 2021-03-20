Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $42.42 million and $197,856.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00051570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.96 or 0.00661926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00024514 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034406 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 42,313,067 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

