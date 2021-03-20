Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Announces Earnings Results

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%.

Shares of CLSN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 9,435,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,331,977. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Get Celsion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.