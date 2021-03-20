Centaur Price Reaches $0.0193 on Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Centaur has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $16.78 million and $1.20 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.20 or 0.00457515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00138763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00060674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00665083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00074885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

