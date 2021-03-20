Centrality (CENNZ) Price Hits $0.17

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 38.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Centrality token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $199.20 million and approximately $18.42 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 85.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00051018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00638975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

