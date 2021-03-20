Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Century Communities worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 43,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 128,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 30,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

