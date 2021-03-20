CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$71,380.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$71,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,158,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,712,439.40.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 34,598 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$49,302.15.

Shares of TSE:CEU traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$1.71. 1,558,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.18. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$432.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEU. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.21.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

