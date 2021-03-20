Chain Guardians 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.51 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00004816 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $27.38 million and $2.51 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.20 or 0.00457515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00138763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00060674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00665083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00074885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,367 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

