Chainlink 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.20 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $29.80 or 0.00050884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $12.35 billion and $1.20 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.57 or 0.00637945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00033326 BTC.

About Chainlink

LINK is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

