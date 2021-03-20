ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Cap of $99.42 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $12.87 or 0.00022181 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $99.42 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.23 or 0.00460497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00064684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00142162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00059114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.75 or 0.00700918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00073265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.