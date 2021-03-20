Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report sales of $12.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.37 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $11.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $50.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.16 billion to $51.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.12 billion to $54.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $629.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $616.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.00. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $364.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $779,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

