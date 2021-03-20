ChartEx (CHART) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Million

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $71,950.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.13 or 0.00454708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00065813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00140696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00060787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00692801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

