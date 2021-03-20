ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $823,597.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,626.35 or 0.99851777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00037042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00075604 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000933 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003444 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

