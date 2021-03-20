Chiliz (CHZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.06 Billion

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $3.06 billion and $1.24 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00051012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00643056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00032989 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,362,500 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

