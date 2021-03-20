Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Brokerages expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,508.21.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,421.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,463.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,358.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 170.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $551.21 and a one year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

