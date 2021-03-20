Chonk Price Tops $143.43 on Major Exchanges (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Chonk token can now be purchased for approximately $143.43 or 0.00244079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $210,943.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.86 or 0.00455844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00064705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00141553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00059892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.12 or 0.00686017 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00074443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

