Chromia Market Cap Tops $161.44 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $161.44 million and approximately $76.76 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00050888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00637779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00068560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,324 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

