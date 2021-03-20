Chrono.tech (TIME) Achieves Market Cap of $9.07 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for $12.78 or 0.00022055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $41,449.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.94 or 0.00636924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

