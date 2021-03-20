Chronologic Market Cap Achieves $223,599.33 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $223,599.33 and approximately $3,155.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,874 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

