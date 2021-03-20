Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $18,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 67.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Bank of America dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

