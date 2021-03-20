Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 339,245 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 339,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of AGNC Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.