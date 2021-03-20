Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,811 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in AMETEK by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in AMETEK by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,050,000 after purchasing an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 254.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,947,000 after purchasing an additional 375,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 18.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,167,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,400,000 after purchasing an additional 341,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $130,383.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,618 shares of company stock worth $5,917,028 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

