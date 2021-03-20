Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.16 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CDW by 561.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 922,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 783,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in CDW by 10,701.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after acquiring an additional 536,870 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 45.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,651,000 after acquiring an additional 352,850 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.23 and its 200-day moving average is $134.05. CDW Co. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

