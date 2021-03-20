Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 182,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.17% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

