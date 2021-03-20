Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 49,145 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,145 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Corning by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

GLW stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.