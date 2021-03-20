Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 91,815 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 357.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,815 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 143,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 460,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 104,665 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 90,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $49.79 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

