Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Incyte by 9.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

