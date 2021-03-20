CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 54,500 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 54,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,977,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,423,512.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,380.00.

On Monday, March 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,587.00.

On Friday, March 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,564.00.

On Monday, March 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 53,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,510.00.

On Friday, February 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,541.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 1,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$650.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,495.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 85,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,250.00.

On Monday, February 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,300.00.

Shares of TSE MBA traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,785. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$51.97 million and a P/E ratio of -243.33.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.40 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

