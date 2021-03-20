Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.67% of Cimpress worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cimpress by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,360,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 58.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 87.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Cimpress to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $104.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.