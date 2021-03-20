Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Cintas worth $134,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,759,000 after buying an additional 330,330 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,644,000 after buying an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,889,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

CTAS opened at $333.05 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

