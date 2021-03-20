Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Raised by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 65,366,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,897,791. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

