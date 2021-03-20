Citigroup Inc. Acquires 13,213 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $50.39 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2,518.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. CL King lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

