Citigroup Inc. Acquires 333 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 320.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COKE opened at $301.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $188.08 and a one year high of $310.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

