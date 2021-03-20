Citigroup Inc. Acquires 7,759 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

